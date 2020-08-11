Give a hand to lefties on August 13, International Lefthander's Day

August 13 is International Lefthander's Day!
Only about 11% of the world's population is left-handed, including Barack Obama, Lady Gaga and Oprah Winfrey!
Even though lefties are said to be more creative, artistic and imaginative, there was a time when lefties were viewed as being negative and were even forced to switch hands.
Psychologist and author of "The Power of Your Child's Imagination," Dr. Charlotte Reznick explained the difference between left-brain and right-brain dominance.
"The research is not super, super exact, but it seems that people that are left-handed, in general, tend to be more right-brained. Not always... but it's generally how we think about that," she said. "So the right brain we think of creativity, we think of intuition. Whereas the left brain is more logical thinking."
Professor Howard Kushner has worked on the history of left-handedness and explained why lefties were forced to switch hands.
"Anything that's different is not accepted and demonized. They would say that there are all kinds of mental disorders that come from being left-handed so if we make these people right-handed these will go away," he said.
Kushner traces the impact of left-handedness on human cognition, behavior, culture, and health in his book "On the Other Hand: Left Hand, Right Brain, Mental Disorder and History."
Almost all products are made for right-handed people, forcing lefties to adapt.
But Lefty's The Left Handed Store in San Fransisco sells products specifically made for lefties!
There you can find everything from left-handed pens and notebooks to gardening tools and kitchen utensils!
