Go BACON Crazy at BACONFEST

Bacon, bacon, bacon! This festival in Easton, Pennsylvania will make your mouth water and blow your mind!
From bacon funnel cake to bacon bourbon or bacon cheese fries to the bacon donut, the festival features all sorts of bacon foods. There is live music, a pig call competition, and of course BACON! Jon Lunger and Matt Candio take you through their favorite parts. It is truly an event that will make you wish you could stay forever in a bacon paradise.
Follow along with @jonlunger and @mattcandio as they sink their teeth into @PaBaconFest!
