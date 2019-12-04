Go BACON Crazy at BACONFEST

Bacon, bacon, bacon! This festival in Easton, Pennsylvania will make your mouth water and blow your mind!

With over 150 vendors, and live entertainment it is THE event for bacon enthusiasts.

From bacon funnel cake to bacon bourbon or bacon cheese fries to the bacon donut, the festival features all sorts of bacon foods. There is live music, a pig call competition, and of course BACON! Jon Lunger and Matt Candio take you through their favorite parts. It is truly an event that will make you wish you could stay forever in a bacon paradise.
If you love bacon, put this on your bucket list.


Follow along with @jonlunger and @mattcandio as they sink their teeth into @PaBaconFest!
