abc13 plus third ward

Get a cut and good conversation at Goode Looks barbershop in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas -- Lewis Goode, the owner of Goode Looks Barbershop in Houston's Third Ward, believes giving back is a major part of a barber's job.

Goode's shop is located on the bottom floor of a residential complex for low-income seniors, and he gives the men in the complex free haircuts every Wednesday.

The men appreciate the service, but Goode says it's about more than giving complimentary haircuts to people in the community. He believes in the importance of learning from his elders, so these free haircuts are a perfect way for him to give back, in addition to learning from seniors in Third Ward.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhairabc13 plus third wardcommunity strongall goodktrklocalishhairstyles
ABC13 PLUS THIRD WARD
Third Ward mortuary art brings comfort to grieving families
This is it! Southern comfort, soul food at its finest in Third Ward
Vegan BBQ in Texas?!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
De Blasio, Cuomo anticipate changes to COVID cluster restrictions
Woman dead, 2 men wounded in morning shooting at NYC nightclub
City again pauses plan to move homeless from UWS hotel
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the Atlantic Ocean
'Clouds' hits No. 1 on iTunes seven years after singer's death
CA mother missing for 12 days in Zion National Park found safe
10,000-person wedding scaled down in NYC after enforcement
Show More
NY's plastic bag ban enforcement starts today
Public 'should be' skeptical of FDA's vaccine process, Cuomo says
Alleged DWI driver may face upgraded charges after victim dies
Your old iPhone is worth big bucks. Here's why
COVID Updates: 40M cases confirmed around the globe
More TOP STORIES News