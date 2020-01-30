Hampton University's Band: The Marching Force

HBCU The Hampton University's Marching Band, "The Force", gives students the ability to assume responsibility, establish a professional attitude, gain self-confidence and continue their love of music.

"The marching force is probably one of the most rewarding things I've ever been in," said Garfield Mcintyre "It's all about hard work, dedication and long hours, but I would say say I've learned a lot. I've learned perseverance and I've learned the value of working hard to create a good product."


"It's hard work day and night. We've put in so much to see this program grow," said Khadijat Aborderin. "Early mornings, late nights, a lot of memorizing. It's a lot, like mentally and physically, but once you get through it you know you have a big family right beside you who went though the same things you did and are always going to be there for you."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Tremendous' amount of drugs seized at NYC storage facility
1st human-to-human coronavirus transmission confirmed in US
7,000 stuck on cruise ship amid coronavirus concerns
Vanessa Bryant pays tribute to Kobe, Gianna in IG post
Mom slashed by woman after kid throws up on MTA bus: NYPD
2 innocent bystanders shot in NYC barbershop
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial resumes with Senators' questions
Show More
Man gropes woman standing on Manhattan sidewalk
Long Island boy who died in freezing garage laid to rest
4 companies recall incline sleepers for infants due to suffocation risk
Wake set for Stephanie Parze after body discovered in NJ
Fire burns through NYC restaurant, smoke fills apartments
More TOP STORIES News