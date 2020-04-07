Fitness company is using a special fabric to protect healthcare workers

HOUSTON, Texas -- Accel Lifestyle was started by a chemist who was simply tired of throwing out her and her husband's stinky workout clothes.

Megan Eddings invented a better, cleaner fabric that is not only stronger and softer than most exercise clothes. It's antibacterial and doesn't stink.

After the COVID-19 pandemic began, Eddings wanted to use her invention to help people.

It took only a few days, and her company was able to start producing masks with the special Prema fabric.

Accel Lifestyle is now shipping the masks to hospitals like Houston Methodist.

If you would like to order a mask, or check out the company, visit accellifestyle.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonface maskcoronavirusclothingcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakbe localishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
7 On Your Side Investigates coronavirus and race; Zip code check
183 fatalities overnight on LI as death toll continues to rise
How the coronavirus pandemic is impacting mental health
Hospital morgues, funeral homes at capacity in Suffolk County
Over 800 more cases in Connecticut; death toll reaches 277
Show More
Some states more successful than others at staying home, data shows
'If I did it, you can do it:' LI woman, 90, beats coronavirus
Death toll tops 1,200 in NJ; Parks ordered closed
How do we restart life after coronavirus?
'We are not there yet,' NYC mayor says, but also sees hope
More TOP STORIES News