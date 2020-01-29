all good

This Girl Scout Got the Chance to Be on a Box of Trefoils

14-year-old Katelyn Roney was one of 6 girls selected by the Girl Scouts to be featured on their famous cookie boxes, to be sold for fundraising through the year. Congratulations Katelyn!

"25,000 girls in the nation applied, six were chosen. I was one of the six. I was just ecstatic, it was amazing," Katelyn said.

The Bonita High School freshman won a trip to New York City to meet with female entrepreneurs and the chance to star on one of the cookie boxes.

"If you look closely at the boxes, you see what the girls are doing," said Katelyn. "For my box, we are promoting public speaking."

Katelyn, who joined the Girl Scouts in the fourth grade, said it has taught her so much and hopes her role will encourage others.

The shortbread cookie starring Katelyn's smile is on sale now along with all the other Girl Scouts cookies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
la vernegirl scoutscookiesall goodlocalish
ALL GOOD
Philly powerlifter overcame blindness, homelessness to set records
Kaylee's Journey: 9-year-old diagnosed with ovarian cancer
Ambler community rallies to provide 'mayor' with new bike
A day in the life of NYC's hospital for wild birds
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Crash involving 4 trucks snarls traffic on New Jersey Turnpike
Teens steal charity truck, crash into car and home: Police
Dead pregnant woman shoved out of car, boyfriend in custody
'Mighty Ducks' star arrested for burglary while on meth
Calls to oust judges after 8-year-old boy froze in LI garage
Estranged husband arrested in murder of nursing student on LI
Murder suspect Fotis Dulos in 'dire' condition, bond increased
Show More
Kobe's wife changes IG profile photo in 1st public move since crash
Kobe crash: Warning device might not have saved helicopter
Kobe Bryant death: World reflects on basketball legend's life
12 motorcycles, office damaged in break-in at Billy Joel's estate
Pit bull puppy stolen during home burglary in New Jersey
More TOP STORIES News