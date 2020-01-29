This Girl Scout Got the Chance to Be on a Box of Trefoils

14-year-old Katelyn Roney was one of 6 girls selected by the Girl Scouts to be featured on their famous cookie boxes, to be sold for fundraising through the year. Congratulations Katelyn!"25,000 girls in the nation applied, six were chosen. I was one of the six. I was just ecstatic, it was amazing," Katelyn said.The Bonita High School freshman won a trip to New York City to meet with female entrepreneurs and the chance to star on one of the cookie boxes."If you look closely at the boxes, you see what the girls are doing," said Katelyn. "For my box, we are promoting public speaking."Katelyn, who joined the Girl Scouts in the fourth grade, said it has taught her so much and hopes her role will encourage others.The shortbread cookie starring Katelyn's smile is on sale now along with all the other Girl Scouts cookies.