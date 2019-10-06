Mario the Ice Cream Man

When a Chicago ice cream man fell on hard times, his community rallied to support him.

Within just a few weeks, Mario Nieto needed to pay for his wife's cancer treatment, his broken-down ice cream truck, and medical care for his own heart attack.

His neighbors in the Logan Square neighborhood raised nearly $20,000 to help cover the costs.

Nieto first opened his ice cream business in 1992 and has been continuously operating for the past 15 years.

"Mario is what makes Logan Square great. He's a true independent business man," said Donn Bichsel, Jr., a 16-year Logan Square resident and CCO of Revolution Brewing. "He's just a genuine part of our community and it's a great thing to try to be able to help him."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deer jumps through window of Long Island hair salon
Pipe-wielding suspect kills 4 homeless men in NYC, police say
Yankees beat Twins 8-2, take 2-game lead in ALDS
AccuWeather: Breezy and milder
2 coyote attacks reported in Mahwah, police say
Woman fatally shot while making DoorDash delivery in NJ
Reports: Witness in Amber Guyger trial shot and killed
Show More
10-year-old boy on bike killed in Brooklyn crash; Driver arrested
Woman donates puppy to teen whose dog was killed
Expect snowy, stormy winter in NYC, AccuWeather says
9 NJ cities listed in 50 most miserable cities in US, report says
LI man accused of raping, beating woman he met online
More TOP STORIES News