Parkinson patients play ping pong to combat disease symptoms

By
WESTWOOD, New Jersey -- Ping Pong Parkinson was founded with one goal in mind: to halt the progression of Parkinson's disease using ping pong as a form of physical therapy.

The New York-based non-profit is expanding to New Jersey, allowing residents to engage their motor and cognitive skills.

"I was diagnosed with Parkinson's 10 years ago. I'm a musician and I couldn't play the guitar anymore. I started playing ping pong two times a week; and six months later I was able to play the guitar again," said Nenad Bach, Founder of Ping Pong Parkinson.

Elizabeth Kera, a Neuropsychologist with the organization, describes the various improvements she has seen on individuals who practice ping pong consistently.

"We've seen other patients notice an improvement in their memory, in their processing speed, visual attention. They ended up getting better and better at targeting the ball, hitting the ball but also strategizing how to hit the ball back," said Kera.

Related: Court 16 Tennis teaches the blind and visually impaired how to play tennis

Even though medication continues to be the focus to treat Parkinson's disease, the importance of a regular exercise program is the key to manage this disease.

"This is also a support group. Just look at the smiles in the people, you can't buy that," said Bach.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
westwoodnew jerseypumpedcommunity journalistin our backyardmental wellnesswabcsportstennislocalishhealthparkinson's diseasehealth caretherapycommunityoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY responds to building collapse in Brooklyn
NY COVID-19 cluster linked to house party with symptomatic host
85-foot crane crashes down on home in New Jersey
Texas Lt. Gov.: Dr. Fauci 'doesn't know what he's talking about'
Coronavirus Updates: New York hospitalizations hit new low, 11 deaths
AccuWeather Alert: Strong storms cause flooding
Indoor dining delayed in NYC, but beaches open for swimming
Show More
Trump calls proposed Black Lives Matter 'sign' in NYC 'symbol of hate'
Newark regains control of public schools after 25 years
Here's when and where 15 pools in NYC will open
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Fox News anchor fired after sexual misconduct allegation
More TOP STORIES News