Pickle lovers, rejoice! New Jersey family saves pickle business through online sales

By
TEANECK, New Jersey -- Pickle Licious, known for its New York-Style pickles, pickled condiments, olives, relishes, and tapenades, has been fulfilling cravings since 1993.

On March 15, as a result of the global pandemic, Robyn Samra, owner of Pickle Licious and her husband Ray Calvo were left with no other option but to close their doors.

"Honestly, I didn't think we were going to make it. I thought we would have to close down because things just started dropping before our eyes," said Robyn Samra, owner of Pickle Licious.

The family-run business, based in Teaneck, New Jersey, turned to social media and their website to continue running their business and reach out to their loyal customers.

"The first week we were looking at the orders and we reached 100 orders. Now we are receiving up to 200 orders in a week," Calvo said.

Pickle Licious is receiving online orders from all across the country and has recently opened up its brick-and-mortar store following strict safety and social distancing measures.

"Nothing is going to hold us down. Come on we started with pickles!" said Samra.

----------

Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
teaneckfarm to tablecommunity journalistcoronavirus new jerseycoronavirusbe localish new yorkwabclocalish show (lsh)localishbe localishsmall businessrestaurantcommunityfarmingoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NJ Gov. Murphy COVID-19 update
Another upstate NY region can start gradual reopening
MTA adds social distancing markers, floats idea of reservations
Westchester County grocery chain offering reservation slots
NYC launches ads about COVID-19 related syndrome in children
IRS deadline today for stimulus checks by direct deposit
2nd stimulus check and other highlights of HEROES Act
Show More
2 out of 3 COVID-19 indicators up slightly, Mayor de Blasio says
NYC opening more streets as warm weather takes hold
1 dead in fire extinguisher explosion, officers involved in crash
Feds: 2 men arrested trying to buy guns from undercover FBI agent
Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting
More TOP STORIES News