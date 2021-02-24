Rising Texas artist starts female-owned record label

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tanya Nolan is known for her powerful, soulful voice but also for empowering women through her music.The Houston-based R&B singer first started singing in nightclubs when she was just 15. Now, she's a two-time Grammy contender whose original release "No Pressure" has landed on nationally syndicated mix shows on Top 40 stations.But Nolan is also blazing a trail in the entertainment world as one of the only women in the country to own her own record label. She created Artsessionz in Houston to debut original music by up-and-coming independent artists.Her work as an entrepreneur, a singer and a philanthropist has also earned her recognition as a contender for a NAACP Image Award, plus commendations from the cities of Houston and Galveston.