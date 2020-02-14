Sibling trio perform for Freedom Over Texas

HOUSTON, Texas -- There's a talented sibling trio from Houston known as Los Luzeros de Rioverde.

Siblings Yaxeni, 14, Ricardo, 11, and Ailyn Rivera, 7, have released three albums and travel the country, playing Norteño music for audiences of thousands.

It was YouTube that first helped them develop a huge following. Their mom started posting videos of the kids performing and they went viral, with one video getting 20 million views.

The siblings not only sing, but play their instruments at the same time.

On July 4, 2020, Los Luzeros de Rioverde will be performing as part of the city's virtual Freedom Over Texas celebration.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonmusicktrkfreedom over texaslocalish show (lsh)virallocalishhispanic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Big drop in new COVID cases in NY day after state tops 900
Hoboken sees spike in COVID-19 cases; patients traveled to hot spots
Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo win Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest
Cannabis cookouts: Americans getting high on the 4th of July
NYC doctors perform life-changing surgery for 3-year-old girl
Penn State student dies of COVID-19 complications
6-year-old dies after being pulled from pool at Wildwood resort
Show More
9/11 Memorial in NYC reopens on 4th of July
NYC beachgoers expected to wear face masks during holiday weekend
Coronavirus Updates: Weekend mass resumes for Brooklyn Diocese
14 injured in massive building fire in Bronx
Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend tests positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News