This Asian-Mexican creation is a burrito packed with flavor

Papermill Food Truck in Philadelphia is the home of the Spurrito. What's a Spurrito? It's a burrito-sized spring roll filled with some of the best Asian flavors you can think of, which makes for the perfect meal.

It's filling but it doesn't leave you with feeling weighed down like your typical burrito. The creator, Alex Sherack, grew up in Australia and uses the Asian flavors he grew up eating in this tasty creation.

You can find out the truck's schedule by following their Instagram. They're also available to cater your special events

Papermill Food Truck | Where the truck will be| Facebook
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafyi food trucksbite sizelocalishfyi food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 students stabbed while walking home from LI high school
3 students allegedly plotted to attack their middle school: Governor
Video: Passengers intervene to break up NYC subway fight
FDNY: Man set fire to NYC apartment with 2 adults, 3 kids inside
Klom Klorm gives taste of Bangkok in Brooklyn
'Growing up Buttafuoco': Joey and Mary Jo's daughter tells her story
Woman says she cleaned up after boyfriend killed his fiancee
Show More
Service dog released outside during NYC home invasion robbery
Wild turkeys terrorizing New Jersey neighborhood, residents say
Man struck by own car while trying to stop thief in Brooklyn
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
7 On Your Side Investigates: Doctors sound alarm on medical pot
More TOP STORIES News