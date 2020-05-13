Brother and sister on a mission to write thank you notes to all Texas nurses

CYPRESS, Texas -- "Thank you for being a hero!" Victor Itiowe,8, and his 5-year-old sister Graceful are on a mission to thank every nurse in the state of Texas.The Houston-area siblings started with just a few Post-it notes thanking their friend's mom who is a nurse.But their "Happy Heroes Project" kept growing, and now they hope to make tens of thousands of messages.One nurse said the note is sunshine in her day, and she can't help but smile when she looks at it on the way to work.