Tour one of the coolest work spaces in Houston

Mattress Firm is one of America's largest mattress retailers, with over 2,500 stores across the country.

They're based out of Houston and their main offices - known as their "Bedquarters" - is redefining the modern workplace!

The building, which was completed in 2015, includes open spaces, games, swings and even nap pods!

Yes - you are allowed to take a nap when you work at Mattress Firm's corporate office.

And, if that's not enough. They even have a cafeteria with a massive screen so employees can gather to work AND watch major sporting events.
