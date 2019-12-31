Watch as these local artist melt glass garbage Into cool new stuff

At Remark Glass in Philly, 'garbage glass' gets a second life with fire!

Artisans Danielle Ruttenberg, Rebecca Davies, and Mark Ellis take empty bottles - mostly wine and champagne bottles - and heat them to temps of one thousand to two thousand degrees, then re-shape them into new products like mugs, bowls, vases, glasses, and lighting elements! Each bottle is hand-formed one at a time, going back and forth between kilns and tools until the new form is achieved.


The bottles are sustainably sourced from local restaurants down to individuals who drop them off, and new treasures are crafted from what would have otherwise become landfill waste if not recycled.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New Year's Eve preparations in full swing in Times Square
'This is 2020': Ring in the New Year with Barbara Walters
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
Football star Bryce Gowdy dies after being hit by train
Man beaten by crowd after allegedly snatching woman off subway
Man, 73, walking home from LI synagogue fatally struck by car
Dozens of inmates released on LI under new state bail reform law
Show More
Marcal paper mill to reopen in NJ after being destroyed by fire
What you need to know: NYC security, closures for New Year's Eve
WV cadets will be fired over Nazi salute photo
Alex Trebek opens up about battle with pancreatic cancer
Woman plunges over 10 feet into NYC rooftop hole, saved by her screams
More TOP STORIES News