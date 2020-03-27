children

This company offers the happiest online content for children

In need of coronavirus activities for the kids during this this pandemic?

KidTime StoryTime is the original and happiest read aloud channel for children on YouTube.

"We do something that other people haven't been able to manage, which is make entire hoards of young children be quiet and captivated," Eileen Faxas shared with Localish's Karl Schmid.

"It's really quite extraordinary to be this positive force in the middle of all this chaos," said Faxas.

"We have the biggest library of children's books, bringing books to life with puppets, humor, singing & even storytelling," said Faxas.

Used by teachers worldwide, KidTime StoryTime videos allow fans to read along and their approach connects with children authentically -- all via YouTube.

Who is the StoryTeller? She's the Mother of Puppets, a published author, an Emmy Award Winner, and a self described, "professional ham."

KidTime StoryTime can we found on YouTube and their website KidTime StoryTime
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleschildrenyoutubemore in commoncoronavirusreadinglocalishstory time
CHILDREN
What to do with the kids? Here are free educational resources!
Father, 2 children found dead in apparent murder-suicide in CT
Mayor of Hoboken's son has adorable message for you
Astronauts read stories to kids from the Space Station
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD announces first member of department to die of coronavirus
NYC nurse, MTA worker among 365 dead from coronavirus
Trump says feds developing new guidelines for coronavirus risk
100 die in New York state in one day
NYPD Deputy Commissioner hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms
Navy hospital ships set to arrive in LA on Friday, NYC on Monday
Proposed bill offers relief to NYC renters during COVID-19 crisis
Show More
MTA transit conductor dies of coronavirus in NYC
Harlem Globetrotters great Curly Neal dies at 77
U.S. passes China as country with most confirmed COVID-19 cases
An 'apocalyptic' surge in deaths at Elmhurst Hospital
86-year-old woman beats COVID-19 after weeks in hospital
More TOP STORIES News