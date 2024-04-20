Marketplace at New Jersey hospital making it easier for families

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The marketplace at the Children's Specialized Hospital at RWJ Barnabas is a little slice of heaven in a place where so many things hang in the balance.

It provides families of kids recovering from traumatic injuries with supplies they need to stay with their young ones during extended hospital stays.

The marketplace has anything from shoes to clothes and toys and toiletries - it is packed with all the essentials.

In most cases, parents do not want to leave their children but run out of supplies when they are by their child's bedside day after day.

All of the items are donated and the hospital has a QR code so people can make donations and know exactly what is needed.

For the families of hospitalized children - this is a marketplace that provides a little relief.

