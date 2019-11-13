starbucks

World's Largest Starbucks Opens in Chicago

The world's largest Starbucks opened in Chicago! 5 floors, 40K square feet, and enough coffee to keep you awake for weeks...and they serve booze!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidestarbucksu.s. & worldmagnificent milecoffee
STARBUCKS
World's largest Starbucks to open in Chicago on Friday
Merry Coffee: Starbucks holiday cups, drinks now available
What Starbucks holiday cups have looked like for the past 2 decades
New NYC Starbucks is 1st of its kind in US, just for pick-up orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Trump impeachment hearings begin with first witnesses
Man with dog sleeping in Chelsea subway station stabbed
Third rail issue caused slow LIRR morning commute
Video: Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at mall
Disney+ streaming app goes live with decades of movies, TV shows
AccuWeather: Frigid cold challenges records
Trump's impeachment hearings: Fact versus fiction
Show More
NFL invites Kaepernick to attend private workout
Hip-hop pioneer Eric B. released from jail in New Jersey
14-year-old invents candy that cleans your teeth
Venice, Italy flooded by highest tide in 50 years
Suspicious fire burns through NJ home, spreads to 3 others
More TOP STORIES News