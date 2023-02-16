New operators taking over Loeb Boathouse in Central Park

CENTRAL PARK (WABC) -- New operators will run the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park.
Legends Hospitality will be taking over.
Mayor Eric Adams will make the announcement outside of the famed Boathouse Thursday morning.
Its previous owner, Dean Poll, said he could no longer manage the restaurant due to financial struggles.
The Boathouse first opened in 1983.
