NYPD search for 19-year-old with autism who was last seen in the Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The NYPD is seeking the public's help in finding a 19-year-old, who is autistic and bipolar, from the Bronx.

Police say Logan Santana was last seen Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. at 1565 Jerome Avenue in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx.

Santana is described as 5'5" tall, slim build, black hair, and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a yellow sweatshirt with black lettering on the front, black pants with bleach stains and black sneakers with no laces.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.