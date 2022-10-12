SoHo gallery offers guests rare chance to see artist Logan Sylve at work

At The Chase Contemporary art gallery in SoHo, visitors can view Logan Sylve's finished works -- and watch the artist at work, all for free. Sandy Kenyon has the story.

For more than two centuries, New York City has served as a magnet for artists. painters come from all over the world to try and make their mark here.

Such was the case for a young man from New Orleans named Logan Sylve, but what makes his current exhibit at The Chase Contemporary art gallery in SoHo so interesting is the fact that visitors can watch him work after they look at his paintings. And, it's a free attraction.

His paintings demand your full attention and force you to confront them head-on. There is nothing low key about the work of Logan Sylve.

"I was about three years old when I started," the artist explained to me, "and I had support from my parents so I never stopped."

In elementary school his teachers complained Logan wasn't paying attention because he was too busy drawing.

"Drawing on the desks. I'd draw on the books, and sometimes, it caused trouble," Sylve said.

He was inspired by comic books from a young age and turned to street art before turning to large canvases and finding a home for his work at Chase Contemporary.

"The gallery really likes to have the artist present so that we can explain the works to people if need be," Sylve said.

The gallery's owners have taken this to the next level by having the artists they are exhibiting upstairs work downstairs in the basement during the run of their shows.

"There's a warmth that comes with having access to that artist," said one of the partners, Isabel Sullivan, "and you don't have to be a buyer or be wealthy to meet them."

Everybody's welcome to come meet them for free.

I concluded by asking Logan what he got out of all this as an artist.

"I get to meet really fascinating people. I think that was the biggest plus. As I spend time here I meet people I never would have connected with," Sylve said.

That's what realtors call a value add.

"It's like the curtain's being drawn back," states Isabel. "It's something natural and human."

For more on how to see Sylve's art, and the artist at work, visit Chase Contemporary's website.

