lollapalooza

Lollapalooza unveils lineup after festival announces return, vaccine requirement

Lollapalooza 2021 lineup Chicago: Headliners include Foo Fighters, Miley Cyrus
By Jessica D'Onofrio
EMBED <>More Videos

Lollapalooza Chicago lineup out now

CHICAGO -- For weeks, Chicago officials had been dancing around the question of whether Lollapalooza was going to happen. Now, the festival's lineup has been released, and tickets are on sale.

The festival will take place July 29 to August 1 in the city's Grant Park.

The lineup, revealed at 10 a.m., includes Foo Fighters, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Tyler the Creator, DaBaby, Journey, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Ricch and more.

Tickets went on sale at noon at Lollapalooza.com.

"I'm so excited to finally have some normality back, especially it being an outdoor fest, so it will be so much fun," Rachel Fehrige said. "We can have socially distanced space. It will be a great time."

WATCH | Dave Grohl, Perry Farrell help Chicago mayor announce Lollapalooza's return
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Dr. Allison Arwady released this video with Perry Farrell and Dave Grohl to help promote the return of Lollapalooza.


In accordance with current local public health guidance, full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend Lollapalooza 2021.

For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 24 hours of attending Lollapalooza each day.

"To attend Lollapalooza, you either will need to be fully vaccinated or you will need to provide a negative test for every day that you are planning to attend," Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said. "So the easiest way by far if you want to attend Lollapalooza is to get vaccinated now."

RELATED: Is a vaccination requirement for Lollapalooza legal?

The festival will be at full capacity. In 2019, it drew 400,000 people to the park over four days.

"We've made tremendous progress in containing the spread of COVID-19, with all of our leading metrics stable or on the decline," Dr. Arwady said. "This is a reason to celebrate and why we're able to make this announcement today. To ensure we celebrate safely this summer I encourage everyone to continue to be safe and smart; if you're sick, stay home; wash your hands frequently; wear a mask if you're traveling or using public transit; and most importantly get vaccinated if you haven't already."

WATCH | Chicago city officials discuss Lollapalooza plans
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago's top doctor says the easiest way to attend Lollapalooza is by getting vaccinated.


How fans will prove they've been vaccinated is still in the works, but it could involve mobile apps, or showing your vaccination card. Details on the festival entry process will be available in early July, organizers said.

The city hopes it encourages more people to get vaccinated. So far, only 38% of Chicago residents have gotten their shots.

WATCH | Business owners celebrate Lollapalooza's return
EMBED More News Videos

Downtown Chicago business owners are celebrating the return of Lollapalooza and the economic boost it brings to the city.


The tens of thousands of people flooding the city's center this summer means an influx of long-lost foot traffic for struggling shops and restaurants.

"Huge, huge, like I said, I'm coming in, I'm in for a couple days for business, and just waiting for it to open up," Marchand Boyd said. "And 'll be looking forward to coming back for more events."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentillinoisconcertfestivalentertainmentcoronavirusmusiccovid 19 vaccinecoronavirus pandemiclollapaloozagrant parku.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
LOLLAPALOOZA
DaBaby posts apology following backlash from homophobic comments
DaBaby dropped from Lolla lineup due to recent homophobic comments
How to watch livestream of Lollapalooza 2021
You can catch Lollapalooza concerts for free this year
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Show More
Teen stabbed, others shot in violent day across the Bronx
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Stolen birds returned to New Jersey pet store
Man refusing to come down from tree in Queens
More TOP STORIES News