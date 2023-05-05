Police in Suffolk County are looking for two men who disappeared early last month and were last seen on a Native American reservation in Mastic. Kristin Thorne has the details.

Two men last seen on Native American reservation on LI disappear within 48 hours of each other

MASTIC, Long Island (WABC) -- Police in Suffolk County are looking for two men who disappeared early last month and were last seen on a Native American reservation in Mastic.

Police said the disappearances of Isaiah Henriquez, 20, of West Babylon, and Luis Alvarenga, 27, of Kings Park are not connected, but said whether their presence on the Poospatuck Reservation played a role in their disappearances remains under investigation.

Police confirmed to Eyewitness News that one of the last places Henriquez was seen was on the reservation April 8. Alvarenga was last seen on the reservation April 10.

"He would never hurt me like this," Henriquez's mom told Eyewitness News investigative reporter Kristin Thorne. "We speak every day, every single day. There was not a day that we did not have communication."

Henriquez's mother did not want to be identified because she fears for her safety. She said on April 8 she said goodbye to her son who told her he was going to a party at an Airbnb in Brentwood.

According to police, Henriquez left the party around 7:30 p.m.

Henriquez's family said Henriquez took a Lyft to the Poospatuck Reservation.

Later that night, Henriquez's mother tried texting him but said her messages weren't delivered. His phone was also going straight to voicemail. She said she knew something was wrong when the next day, Easter Sunday, Henriquez didn't show up for a family gathering.

"He would never miss a holiday," she said in tears.

Eyewitness News visited the reservation to inquire with residents about whether they recall seeing Henriquez or Alvarenga. No one would speak on camera, but told us they did not have any information on the men's whereabouts.

Eyewitness News also reached out to the chief of the reservation but did not hear back.

Ana Rodriguez, Henriquez's aunt, said her family has no idea why Henriquez went to the reservation that night.

"Isiah would not go three weeks without reaching out to somebody," she said. "We know him, something is wrong."

" We just want to find him," Henriquez's aunt Maribel Ramirez said. "No questions asked."

Henriquez is 6 feet tall and 140 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and a red tattoo with Arabic writing on the right side of his face. He has another tattoo on his left forearm which reads "Diana." He was last seen wearing black sweatpants, and a black Nike jacket, and had silver grills in his mouth.

Anyone with information about the disappearances of either man should call Suffolk County Police at 631-852-COPS or 911. Tips can be kept anonymous.

