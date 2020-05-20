coronavirus long island

Coronavirus News: Long Island acts to limit beach access over Memorial Day Weekend

LIDO BEACH, Nassau County (WABC) -- New York City residents hoping to find a beach to visit this weekend on Long Island might want to considering doing something else.

Nassau County is limiting access and establishing social distancing requirements at Nickerson Beach Park at Lido Beach, which it controls, and recommending the same guidelines for the 62 other beach operators in the county.

Nickerson Beach Park will reduce capacity to 50 percent, Nassau County Executive Laura Curren said.

Beach parking lots will be reduced to a vehicle in every other space.

RELATED: What beaches are open in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut?

Beachgoers will also be required to stay 6 feet apart while walking and 10 feet apart when sitting on the beach to ensure social distancing.

Masks or face coverings are also required when not in the water.

Public restrooms will be frequently cleaned and capacity limited to no more than 6 at a time.

Curran said the guidelines were given to the other 62 beach operators "so they know what Nassau County expected from them."

Earlier, Long Beach also limited beach access to its 30,000 residents for the Memorial Day Weekend.

In Suffolk County, four town of Huntington beaches will also be opening to residents only on Memorial Day weekend and the rest of the summer.

Those beaches are:
Centerport Beach, Little Neck Road, Centerport
Crab Meadow Beach, Waterside Avenue, Northport
Hobart Beach, Eaton's Neck Road, Eaton's Neck
Quentin Sammis West Neck Beach, West Neck Road, Lloyd Harbor

The four beaches will open with reduced capacity, limited access to amenities, face masks will be required for entry, and vehicle access to beach parking lots will be limited to residents only, for whom access will be free upon providing a drivers license as proof of residence.

The remaining Town beaches will open on subsequent weekends and Beach Parking Permits will be sold starting May 30; beach access will be limited to residents only for the rest of the season.

