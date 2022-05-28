2 Long Island beaches close due to high bacteria levels in the water

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11901247" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City's beaches will officially open on Saturday, with lifeguards on duty during the Memorial Day weekend's unofficial kickoff to summer.

SUFFOLK COUNTY (WABC) -- Two beaches on Long Island are closed due to bacteria.West Islip Beach in West Islip and Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore were both found to have excess bacteria in the water.Both beaches will reopen when testing reveals the water is safe.For the latest information on affected beaches, call the Bathing Beach HOTLINE at 852-5822 or contact the Department's Office of Ecology at 852-5760 during normal business hours.----------