Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island in urgent need of male volunteers

WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island is in desperate need of male volunteers.

On Wednesday, organizers joined with a Big and a Little match who spoke about how the program has changed their lives.

Right now, there are 66 boys on its waiting list and another 114 boys will be placed on the organization's waiting list soon.

Big Brother volunteers must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check, have a valid New York driver's license, and vehicle, and commit to at least one year in the program.

Anyone interested in becoming a Big, can apply at the organization's website.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.