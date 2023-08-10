The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer organization kicked off new season on Long Island.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Long Island gets community together to share support

LONG ISLAND, New York (WABC) -- Hundreds of people turned out on Long Island on Thursday to raise money to fight breast cancer and support people and families impacted by it.

Eyewitness News reporter Chantee Lans emceed the event as The American Cancer Society kicked off the season for the 30th annual Making Strides Against Breast Cancer of Long Island.

It was a celebration of hope and courage to end breast cancer for everyone.

The kick-off event was held at Melville Marriott on Thursday to bring the spirits up for this year's walk that will be taking place on October 15 at Jones Beach.

The main walk pulls the community together to provide support for breast cancer survivors, metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers and families.

Female breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in the entire world.

The average woman has a 13% chance of developing breast cancer in her lifetime in the United States alone.

"As of 2023 there are over 3 million breast cancer survivors in the USA today, that's 99% of women diagnosed with breast cancer that will survive in the U.S. today, and this is largely in part due to what we do every day, but also because of screening and detection," said Nassau County Commissioner of Health Dr. Irina Gelman.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer strives to raise money in pursuit to help families fight against the disease.

WABC-TV is a proud sponsor of the Making Strides Walks.

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.