Ambulance involved in serious accident on Long Island

Nassau County Police responded to the scene of the multi-vehicle crash on Old Country Road and Zeckendorf Boulevard in Westbury just before 2 p.m. Friday.
The crash is currently under investigation.
Officials say several people were injured in the crash, and were taken to area hospitals.
ALSO READ | Neighbors irritated by mystery shrieking noise coming from Brooklyn luxury high-rise
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip