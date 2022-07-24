3 people killed in fiery crash on Northern State Parkway

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Long Island early Sunday morning.

State police say a vehicle veered off Northern State Parkway, hit several trees, and burst into flames.

It happened around 5 a.m. near Exit 30 in North Hempstead.



The driver and both passengers died at the scene.

