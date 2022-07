3 people killed in fiery crash on Northern State Parkway

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's cooling centers will be open starting Tuesday, July 19th.

NORTH HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people were killed in a fiery crash on Long Island early Sunday morning.State police say a vehicle veered off Northern State Parkway, hit several trees, and burst into flames.It happened around 5 a.m. near Exit 30 in North Hempstead.The driver and both passengers died at the scene.