Beloved Long Island elementary school crossing guard out of hospital after being struck on the job

Back in 1985, nothing could keep Vasquez down - not even a 40-ton Mack Truck, which struck him and nearly took his life back then. Stacey Sager has the story.

GLEN COVE, Long Island (WABC) -- They call Carlos Vasquez the 'Man of Steel,' and it's for good reason.

"I'm happy I'm alive," he says.

Back in 1985, nothing could keep Vasquez down - not even a 40-ton Mack Truck, which struck him and nearly took his life back then. It took his leg, but never his will.

On October 6, Vasquez was struck yet again - on the job as a crossing guard in Glen Cove outside Deasy Elementary.

"This is my second accident, and both accidents I died and made it back," said Vasquez.

His recovery so far has been amazing. Over a hundred days have now passed and his doctors at Glen Cove Hospital, where he also works are recalling the parts Vasquez cannot remember.

"After suffering two cardiac arrests, ventilated, requiring tracheotomy for prolonged intubation," said Glen Cove Internist Dr. Michael De Angelis.

"Hi first day, he could barely tell me his name - he couldn't stay awake for our conversation," added Dr. Sarah Khan.

However, he could feel the goodwill all around him. The children at the elementary school sent him 230 get-well cards.

"I'm so amazed at the kids - I'm like overwhelmed," Vasquez said.

His work was clearly valued so greatly.

"I would say he's a real-life superhero, and he did a really good job as a crossing guard," said Glen Cove fourth grader Jack Smith.

Vasques still has plenty of work to do in his recovery. He needs help walking and he still has plenty of follow-up for his traumatic brain injury.

If it is true that whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger, then Vasquez has a lot more living to do.

