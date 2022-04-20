Long Island doctor, NJ postal worker charged in national COVID scheme

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11766122" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter talks to Dr. Jay Varma about the Florida judge who overturned the CDC's federal mask mandate for public transit. "This is a real challenge," Varma said.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Justice Department announced nearly two dozen arrests tied to largescale, elaborate schemes to exploit the pandemic.Prosecutors say these scams raked in nearly $150 million in illicit funds.The takedown spans eight states, including New York and New Jersey.A doctor from Long Island is accused of an alleged scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid of over $1.3 million in claims connected to testing.Dr. Perry Frankel, 63, is charged with three counts of health care fraud.Frankel, a cardiologist and the owner and operator of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics PLLC, allegedly caused the submission of claims to Medicare and Medicaid for office visits that were not performed for patients who received COVID-19 tests at Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics PLLC's mobile testing sites across Long Island, including on dates when Frankel was not present in the state of New York."As alleged, exploiting a public health crisis by using patients who received COVID-19 tests at mobile testing sites to fraudulently bill Medicare and Medicaid for fictitious office visits is reprehensible," stated United States Attorney Breon Peace. "This Office and our law enforcement partners will vigorously prosecute those who take advantage of the pandemic to steal from taxpayer-funded programs."In New Jersey, a postal worker is facing charges for her alleged role in creating and distributing fake vaccine cards.Lisa Hammell, 39, of Turnersville, New Jersey was charged by indictment with an alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States and fraud.Beginning in or around March 2021, Hammell allegedly sold fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination record cards that she created by designing a COVID-19 vaccination record card and printing dozens of fraudulent cards while working at a post office.Hammell allegedly sold at least 400 fraudulent COVID-19 vaccination cards to unvaccinated people.