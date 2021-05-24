Pets & Animals

Be Kind: Volunteer raised money to buy pools for Long Island shelter dogs

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Be Kind: Volunteer collects $1 bills to buy pools for Long Island shelter dogs

LONG ISLAND (WABC) -- Some lucky shelter dogs on Long Island can soon cool down in donated pools.

Valerie Sanks is an animal shelter volunteer. She collected dollar bills to buy the new kiddie pools.



The donations were pinned to a wall with heartfelt notes. Her efforts were so successful that 17 shelters on the Island got a pool.

Sanks purchased different sized pools for different sized dogs.

She also provided the pools to shelters in Westchester County.

TRENDING: Unique, long awaited Little Island park opens to public in NYC
EMBED More News Videos

Derick Waller reports on the opening of Little Island Park!



----------Don't forget to #BeKind. For more stories of kindness, check out our "Be Kind" campaign page and follow our Facebook group. Let us know if you see someone doing something kind by filling out the form below:


----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube


Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnassau countysuffolk countydogsvolunteerismbe kind
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Some sun, warmer
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Senate avoids a US debt ceiling disaster, votes to extend borrowing
More TOP STORIES News