Long Island Expressway lanes affected by early morning car fire

Some westbound lanes were blocked off on Thursday morning. John Del Giorno was overhead in Newscopter7.

A car fire early Thursday morning impacted part of the Long Island Expressway.

John Del Giorno saw the scene overhead in NewsCopter7.

Officials say the incident has closed some westbound lanes near Utopia Parkway. NYPD is on the scene trying to clear lanes for traffic.

Only the left lane remains open while officials wait for a tow truck to remove the car.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

