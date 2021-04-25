Woman standing outside disabled car on Long Island Expressway struck, killed

YAPHANK, Long Island (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash that killed a woman who was standing outside a disabled car on the Long Island Expressway.

The crash happened west of exit 66 in Yaphank, shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday morning.

Suffolk County police say Danyel Anderson was driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 eastbound on the Long Island Expressway, west of Exit 66, when the Chrysler struck a woman standing outside a disabled 2012 Nissan Altima that was in the right lane.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anderson, 20, of Mastic, and a front passenger in the Chrysler, Ja-Rule Dillard, 19, of Shirley, were not injured. They have not been charged.

The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

