Teen killed while trying to cross LIE in Queens

CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- An 18-year-old was killed trying to cross the LIE in Queens.

Police say Carlos Criollo was walking across the road at 98th Street in Corona when a Lexus SUV struck him around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The driver called 911. When police arrived, they found Criollo unresponsive on the pavement.

The driver was not injured in the crash.

