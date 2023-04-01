More than a dozen ambulances destroyed in Freeport fire

FREEPORT, Long Island (WABC) -- More than a dozen ambulances were destroyed in a five-alarm fire Saturday morning on Long Island.

The flames started shortly after 11 a.m. in a building on Commercial Street in Freeport.

Four firefighters received minor injuries.

Firefighters from across Nassau County rushed to the building to help control the flames.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Officials say the building is not safe to enter.

