Man, wife & teen daughter killed in house fire on Long Island

EMBED <>More Videos

Man, wife and their teenage daughter killed in house fire on Long Island

GARDEN CITY, Long Island (WABC) -- Three people died in a house fire on Long Island early Thursday, and when combined with a massive blaze at a commercial waste facility in Westbury, all 71 of Nassau County's fire departments were dispatched at the same time.

Fire crews arrived at the home on Washington Avenue in Garden City around 6 a.m. to find heavy smoke pouring from the top level of the house, and when passersby noticed three vehicles in the family's driveway and heard a dog yelping, there was a feeling of dread.

"I didn't hear anyone," witness Joseph Morton said. "I was screaming, running around the sides of the fence. The smoke was so bad in the back of the house, yeah, it was a horrible experience."

Authorities also say no one from inside the house even called 911, another bad sign.

RELATED | Massive Long Island fire expected to smolder all day; LIRR service impacted
EMBED More News Videos

The fire went to six alarms, with more than 200 firefighters responding from 27 different departments.


"The first arriving police officer tried to make entry, kicking the door in," Nassau County Assistant Chief Fire Marshal Michael Uttaro said. "He was met with intense heat and smoke."

The victims were identified only as a 62-year-old man, a 60-year-old woman and an 18-year-old woman, but neighbors say they were parents and a daughter who were very active in the Garden City schools.

They say the teen was a high school senior with big dreams.

"She was an all around good student, nice girl," neighbor Kathy Ford said. "I believe she was going study voice in college She had just committed to NYU. They had the door all decorated with the NYU colors."

A police officer suffered smoke inhalation and two firefighters were also injured at the scene.

They refused medical attention.

"With two major fires affecting Nassau County last night, it has been a difficult time for our first responders," Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said. "As always, we owe everything to the first responders who put their lives on the line to save life and property."

There is no word yet on what sparked the flames.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

ALSO READ | 'He was so lucky': 3-year-old boy survives 5-story fall out NYC apartment window
EMBED More News Videos

Kemberly Richardson reports on the toddler's fall from an apartment window in the Bronx.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
garden citynassau countyfatal firefiredeadly fire
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
5-year-old boy falls out third-story window of Harlem building
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC | LIVE
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News