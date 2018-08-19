Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --A firefighter on Long Island is accused of setting fires instead of putting them out.
Police say Christopher Cordeiro is responsible for five arsons over the last year, including fires at a shed and abandoned home.
Cordeiro was arrested at the Bethpage fire house where he worked.
He is set to be arraigned on arson and weapons charges on Monday.
