Long Island firefighter accused of setting 5 fires

Sandra Bookman has more on the Bethpage firefighter accused of arson.

BETHPAGE, Long Island (WABC) --
A firefighter on Long Island is accused of setting fires instead of putting them out.

Police say Christopher Cordeiro is responsible for five arsons over the last year, including fires at a shed and abandoned home.

Cordeiro was arrested at the Bethpage fire house where he worked.

He is set to be arraigned on arson and weapons charges on Monday.

