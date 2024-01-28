Long Island community rally for the release of hostages held in Gaza

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- A rally was held on Long Island for an American hostage being held in Gaza.

Parents of American hostage Omer Neutra are calling for the release of their child and all the hostages in Gaza who are being held captive by Hamas.

"We all just miss him so much and we just need him back," said Omer's brother Daniel Neutra.

The family's please were echoed by their neighbors at Mid-Island Y JCC in Plainview Sunday morning.

Neutra is among the many victims of the Oct. 7th massacre in southern Israel.

His parents believe their son is in Gaza, being held captive by Hamas.

"All this time we haven't heard no sign of life since he was taken," said Ronen Neutra, Omer's father.

The community feels his family's pain as if it was their own.

"It breaks my heart for all these parents," said Kathy Farahan of Port Washington.

"No one deserves to be in this situation especially him," Ariella Yaragachi.

Sunday's rally is part of the nationwide "Run for Their Lives" initiative, which is designed to give hostages a voice.

Neutra's family are traveling to D.C. Sunday night to speak with officials involved in negotiations to bring hostages home.

