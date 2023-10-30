Long Island teens facing gun charges after police discover firearms during traffic stop

HEMPSTEAD, Long Island (WABC) -- Two teenage boys from Long Island are facing gun charges after police found them with firearms during a traffic stop in Hempstead.

One of the weapons was a loaded ghost gun - the other was a 9-millimeter handgun.

The suspects are 15 and 17 years old.

There were six people in the vehicle. Police stopped the SUV after the driver changed lanes without using his blinker.

