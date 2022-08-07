Man arrested for pointing laser light at police helicopter on Long Island

JERICHO, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island arrested a man for flashing a laser pointer at a helicopter cockpit Saturday night in Jericho.

Authorities say a Nassau County Police helicopter was canvassing the area for an unrelated incident just after 11 p.m., when a man flashed a green laser pointer at the helicopter, interfering with the pilot's ability to fly the aircraft.

Police say the pilot was able to determine the suspect's location was 38 Jericho Turnpike, The Edgewood Motel.

An investigation led officers to find the suspect, 32-year-old Lance Lee, inside the motel.

He was arrested and charged with directing a laser at an aircraft, reckless endangerment and obstructing governmental administration.

He was released on an appearance ticket and will be due back in court in late August.

