New law claims 94-year-old Long Island woman is, in fact, alive and well

Nassau County legislators passed the law, which entitles Ann Mazze of Levittown to thousands of dollars in tax refunds.
When Mazze was listed as dead, her property taxes went up by $5,000 because she lost exemptions for veterans and seniors.
"I'm very upset and very angry at all that's happened," said Mazze.
Mazze said when she realized she lost her veteran tax exemption and her enhanced senior tax exemption, her daughter called the Nassau County Department of Assessment and she said someone in the office told her daughter they assumed Mazze was dead.
"Do I look dead to you?" Mazze said.
Lori Goldman, Mazze's daughter, said someone in the Assessment Office had acknowledged the error.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip