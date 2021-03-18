Former LIRR worker accused of falsifying inspection reports, causing 2019 derailment

Authorities say Stuart Conklin, 63, claimed to have walked the LIRR tracks and tested electrical connections, but video evidence shows otherwise.
Officials say, as a result, he failed to find a broken track circuit that was later cited as a factor in a train derailment in 2019. Two cars of a 10-car train derailed on the broken track.
About 30 passengers were evacuated, but there were no injuries.
Conklin's attorney, Anthony LaPinta called his client a 'hardworking and loyal LIRR employee,' whose conduct wasn't criminal.
TOP NEWS | 'Go back to China': Racist rant suspect ID'd as daughter of late NY senator
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip