Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl

(ShutterStock)

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest, accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl.

Suffolk County police officers responded to an apartment complex on Country Club Drive in Coram after the teen reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man inside an apartment at the complex at approximately noon on June 26.

Following an investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Gurdon.

He is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act.

Authorities say the teen, whose name is not being released due to the nature of the crime, had no prior relationship with Gurdon.

