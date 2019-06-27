Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl

CORAM, Long Island (WABC) -- A Long Island man is under arrest, accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl.Suffolk County police officers responded to an apartment complex on Country Club Drive in Coram after the teen reported she had been sexually assaulted by a man inside an apartment at the complex at approximately noon on June 26.Following an investigation, police arrested 33-year-old Ricardo Gurdon.He is charged with first-degree rape and first-degree criminal sex act.Authorities say the teen, whose name is not being released due to the nature of the crime, had no prior relationship with Gurdon.----------