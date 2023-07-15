Police: Son murders mom inside Long Island home

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A mother was murdered on Long Island - police say by her own son.
Deborah Strauch, 64, was shot inside her home in Deer Park on Friday night just before 9:30 p.m.
Strauch's 26-year-old son, Tyler was taken into custody a short time later. He is now awaiting arraignment.
There is no word yet on a possible motive for the shooting.
An investigation is underway.
