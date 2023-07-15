WATCH LIVE

New York CityNew JerseyLong IslandNorthern SuburbsConnecticut
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Police: Son murders mom inside Long Island home

ByEyewitness News WABC logo
Saturday, July 15, 2023 8:23PM
ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

DEER PARK, Long Island (WABC) -- A mother was murdered on Long Island - police say by her own son.

Deborah Strauch, 64, was shot inside her home in Deer Park on Friday night just before 9:30 p.m.

Strauch's 26-year-old son, Tyler was taken into custody a short time later. He is now awaiting arraignment.

There is no word yet on a possible motive for the shooting.

An investigation is underway.

ALSO READ | Long Island man, 59, arrested in connection with Gilgo Beach murders

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW