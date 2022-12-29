2 officers stabbed, another injured by knife-wielding suspect at Long Island apartment

MEDFORD, Long Island (WABC) -- A knife-wielding suspect was shot and killed by police after stabbing two officers and injuring a third at an apartment on Long Island Wednesday night.

Police say a 911 call was made around 5 p.m. by a case worker checking on two residents at an apartment in Medford.

They say one of the residents was acting violent, took a knife out and stabbed two officers who responded to the scene.

Shots were then fired by one or more officers, killing the suspect.

One of the officers suffered a significant stab wound and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The second officer was taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

A third officer was treated for minor injuries.

The Suffolk County PBA released a statement following the incident:

"We are thankful that the two Suffolk County Police Officers injured in today's incident are in critical but stable condition at this time. We are incredibly grateful for the outstanding care provided by Dr. Vosswinkel and the staff at Stony Brook University Medical Center. We ask that all Long Islanders keep our Officers in their thoughts and prayers, and God willing, they will make a full recovery from the horrific incident that took place earlier today."

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

