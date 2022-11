Plane crashes into Suffolk County cemetery

WEST BABYLON, Long Island (WABC) -- A plane crashed into a cemetery on Long Island on Saturday.

It happened just before 2 p.m. at Beth Moses Cemetery in West Babylon, police say.

The two people on the plane, a pilot and a passenger, were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The FAA is responding to the scene of the crash.

MORE NEWS: Behind-the-scenes look at NY hospital battling RSV surge

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube