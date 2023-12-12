  • Watch Now
Power restored to thousands of customers in Nassau County

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 11:13PM
Thousands of residents on Long Beach experiencing citywide power outage
NASSAU COUNTY, Long Island (WABC) -- Power has been restored after thousands of customers were impacted by a major outage on Long Island Tuesday night.

NewsCopter 7 was over the pitch-black city of Long Beach in Nassau County the moment power came back on.

The city of Long Beach posted about the outage on their Facebook page before power returned.

"Please be advised, there is currently a City-wide power outage, including all traffic lights," the city said in a post on Facebook. "Please avoid all unnecessary travel at this time while PSEG works to address the issue.

PSE&G Long Island said over 20,000 customers were without power. They said power was completely restored around 5:45 p.m.

There's no word yet on the cause of the outage.

