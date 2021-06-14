Thousands gather for in-person Long Island Pride Festival

The four-hour concert and festivities were held in Eisenhower Park.
The event's organizer, the LGBT Network says after selling out at the capacity limit of 1,200 people, they were given the go-ahead to raise capacity to 4,000.
RELATED | Everything to know about Pride Month 2021
Sunday's headliner was the Queen tribute band, 'Almost Queen.'
ALSO READ | NYC church celebrates Pride month with eye-catching light display
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip