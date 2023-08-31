Long Island beaches closed to swimmers, caution urged at Jersey Shore due to rip current concerns

The high tides at Long Beach can be attributed to Hurricane Franklin churning in the Atlantic, as well as our recent supermoon. Derick Waller reports.

LONG BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- With Hurricane Franklin churning in the Atlantic Ocean, beaches on Long Island and along the Jersey Shore have experienced rough high tides.

The high tides at Long Beach are not only caused by Hurricane Franklin, but also the recent supermoon.

"As peak hurricane season approaches, the safety of all New Yorkers remains my top priority," Governor Hochul said. "With tropical storms and hurricanes affecting our beaches on Long Island, we are taking proactive steps to protect New Yorkers, and I urge everyone to remain vigilant."

Officials have prohibited swimming Long Beach and at state beaches, including Robert Moses and Jones Beach.

There is no swimming at Hempstead Town beaches either, including Point Lookout, Lido, Lido Beach West and Atlantic Beach.

Video taken by a Jones Beach lifeguard showed flooding on Wednesday. Water pushed past the red flags, warning beachgoers to stay out of the water.

On the Jersey Shore, officials are monitoring conditions but so far, swimming has not been banned.

"It's a perfect set up for them. We are letting them do what they want, we gave them a little extra beach today to do it. We took a chunk of this (beach) and said you can have the whole thing, so they were happy," said Jesse Levine, chief lifeguard of Avon-by-the-Sea.

Though the Jersey Shore beaches have stayed open to swimmers, that doesn't mean beachgoers shouldn't be careful of dangerous conditions.

"As far as surfing goes, we appreciate the rip currents and use them because they really help with the paddle out, but when you're swimming it's always really important to be cautious and be aware of how to get out of a rip current," said 15-year-old Elliot.

Rip currents are quite common along the Jersey Shore, but even more so at times when there are storms, even those far from the coast.

"Any time we have storms coming up and off the coast, obviously we are concerned about rip currents first and foremost, they can be very treacherous out there," Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden said.

Levine says rip currents are always near jetties and rocks. He says the sand churns up, the water gets deep and that's how swimmers start floating away or get pulled out.

It has happened to 14-year-old surfer Cameron.

"It was high tide, I was a little kid and I got ripped out, and a lifeguard had to come and get me," he said.

Golden has useful advice to anyone in similar, scary situation.

"If you get caught in a rip current, just signal for help, don't try to fight the current, swim with it, swim parallel to the shore until you break free from the rip current and you can swim back in," Golden said.

Luckily, conditions are expected to clear up for the holiday weekend.

"We're looking for a good situation. We hope everyone uses their head and swim in front of us, or near us and not by themselves not before hours or after hours," he said. "The are the most dangerous things when people try to swim when no one is around and we can't help them."

Officials will monitor conditions on Long Island beaches Thursday morning to decide if swimming will be allowed once again.

